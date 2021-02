A magnitude 2.0 earthquake (earthquake) was registered 12 km southeast of Yerevan at 07:26 this morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The quake was registered at the depth of 10 km and measured 2-3 on the Richter scale at the epicenter.

It was felt in Yerevan and Ararat cities.

A major 4.7 quake on Saturday was followed by dozens of aftershocks.