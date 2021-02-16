Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 people to Artsakh

Based on the agreement reached within the framework of humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of 106 people killed during the 44-day war through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping command in Artsakh, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs.



The search for the bodies of the victims of the recent war and possible survivors continues, he said.

In addition, both sides have begun efforts to find and transfer the remains of Armenian and Azerbaijani victims of the 1990s war, the President informed.



