Harry and Meghan expecting second child

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple has said, the BBC reports.

Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a brother or sister for their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned one last May.

A spokesperson for the couple said they were “overjoyed” at the news.

The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she cradles her bump.

Their child will be eighth in line to the throne.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the photographer who took the photo that accompanied their pregnancy announcement, tweeted: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”