Armenia, Russia restore air communication

Russia officially restores air service with Armenia, previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting Monday.

The decision was officially announced by the Russian government on February 3.

Airlines can carry out four flights per week from Moscow to Yerevan, TASS reports.

Russia’s Aeroflot has announced plans to carry out four flights per week to Yerevan starting February 15.

Currently, tourists are allowed entry to Armenia, but are required to have a PCR test made no more than 72 hours before arrival.