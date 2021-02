Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has denied the rumors circulating on the web claiming that a strong earthquake is expected on the territory of Armenia, and namely Yerevan.

“The National Survey for Seismic Protection officially refutes the information,” the Emergency Ministry said, urging to follow only the official information.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Armenia on Saturday. The quake hit 8 km southwest of capital Yerevan at 15:39 local time. No casualties were reported.