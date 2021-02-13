City of the future: Project of Armenia’s Engineering City approved

The “Engineering City” project has entered an active phase, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

It is one of the projects financed under the Trade Promotion of Quality Infrastructure program in cooperation with the World Bank.



The plan of the city of the future in Armenia has already been approved, the tender for the construction company will be announced soon and the construction of the city will start.



It will consist of 22 engineering companies’ premises, laboratory, parking lot, garden and engineering infrastructure.



It will become a center of engineering thought and innovation and will provide a completely new environment for urban life.

“The Engineering City to be built in Nor Nork promises to be one of the best examples of public-private partnership, combining modern technologies, our scientific mind, and a healthy, safe, and prosperous public environment,” Avinyan said.