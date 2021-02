Ombudsman’s representatives visit the five captives that returned to Armenia this week

On the instructions of the Human Rights Defender, the Defender’s representatives, including the doctor, had private talks with the five prisoners released from Azerbaijani captivity.

Their health condition was assessed.



Necessary actions will be taken as a result of the visit.



Five captives were repatriated to Armenia earlier this week with the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers.