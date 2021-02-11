US airline set to buy flying electric taxis for airport runs

United Airlines plans to buy 200 flying electric taxis that it hopes will fly passengers to the airport within the next five years, the BBC reports.

The US airline is one of the first major carriers to commit to the purchase of flying taxis.

United Airlines will also invest in flying taxi firm Archer as part of a $1.1bn deal to develop the aircraft.

The aircraft need regulatory approval before the purchase can go ahead.

United Airlines will team up with US regional carrier Mesa Airlines to buy Archer’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of a $1bn order.