PoliticsTop

President Sarkissin will return to Armenia later this week if doctors allow

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 9, 2021, 15:01
Less than a minute

President Armen Sarkissian will return to Armenia later this week if doctors allow.

The President has been receiving medical treatment in London after contacting Covid-19.

The President will continue his treatment in Yerevan.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 9, 2021, 15:01
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button