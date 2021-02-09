Home | All news | Politics | President Sarkissin will return to Armenia later this week if doctors allow PoliticsTop President Sarkissin will return to Armenia later this week if doctors allow Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 9, 2021, 15:01 Less than a minute President Armen Sarkissian will return to Armenia later this week if doctors allow. The President has been receiving medical treatment in London after contacting Covid-19. The President will continue his treatment in Yerevan. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 9, 2021, 15:01 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print