15 more bodies of Armenian servicemen retrieved

On January 29, the rescue squads of the State Emergency Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan found and retrieved 15 bodies as a result of search operations.



The body of one soldier killed during the hostilities was found in the Martuni region, 13 other in the direction of Jrakan (Jabrail).



One body of a soldier from Yeghnikner (Arega Mountain) was handed over by the Azerbaijani side to the Armenian side. A forensic examination was ordered to determine their identities.



As of January 29, 1 344 bodies were found during the search.



Today the rescue detachments will work in the Hadrut region and in the territory of Armenia’s Syunik region.



The relatives of the killed or missing servicemen, escort-volunteers who took part in the hostilities are also involved in the search.