Minsk Group Co-Chais planning a visit to Nagorno Karabah – Zakharova

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are planning a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, details are yet to be agreed. official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing today.

“Indeed, the trip [of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs] to Nagorno-Karabakh has been designated, it is listed in the plans of the co-chairs. The dates of this visit have not yet been determined. Details are now being agreed with all interested parties,” she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on January 18 that the topic of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh was deliberately not mentioned in the trilateral statement of November 9. According to him, the issue of the status “will be dealt with by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well”