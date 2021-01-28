FRANCESCO: New film documents Pope’s 2016 visit to Armenia

FRANCESCO – a documentary that gives unprecedented access to Pope Francis and the individuals who know him – will be premiering in March 28, Discovery has announced.

Produced and directed by Oscarnominated filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, FRANCESCO provides an intimate look at Pope Francis and how he approaches challenging and complex issues, including climate change, religious intolerance, LGBTQ rights, sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, and more.

In addition to featuring Pope Francis, FRANCESCO also includes interviews with the people who know and have interacted with His Holiness.

The film also shares Pope Francis’ efforts to educate the world about the Armenian Genocide and documents his pilgrimage to Armenia in 2016, Emmy-nominated film producer Eric Esrailian informs.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 13, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis became the leader of the Catholic Church in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He is the first Pope born outside Europe since the 8th century, as well as the first Jesuit pope.

The film shows us the world as it is today and a path to understanding a better future for tomorrow, through the remarkable work of Pope Francis. It is a search for hope, humanity, compassion, unity and redemption inside the darkness of our times.