St. Toros Armenian Church in Turkey destroyed

St. Toros Armenian Church in the western Turkish province of Kutahya has been destroyed, human rights activist Arlet Natali Avazyan alarms, Ermenihaber.am reports.

There is now a flat land in the place of the historical church.

“Don’t you have respect for history? By destroying the history of Armenians, will you ignore the existence of Armenians in this land?” she said in a Twitter post.

Hiç mi Tarihe saygınız yok , Ermenilere ait tarihi yok etmekle bu topraklarda Ermenilerin varlığınıda yok sayacaksınız ?



Kütahya'da bulunan Surp Toros Kilisesini yıktılar 😭😭😭😭



" Arşag Alboyacıyan, kitabında Surp Toros kilisesinin Sultan Murad zamanında inşa edilmiş +++++ pic.twitter.com/2Tsi6epxzQ — Arlet Natali AVAZYAN (@NataliAVAZYAN) January 26, 2021

It is estimated that the Surp Toros church was built under the rule of Sultan Murad. Although the church was burned down during the Celali rebellions in 1603, it was rebuilt in a short time.

The church was used as a movie theater for a while and as a wedding hall until recently.