Chairs of two PACE groups raise the issue of Armenian POWs with CoE Secretary General – Marukyan

Leader of two political groups at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have raised the issue of Armenian prisoners of war with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, member of the Armenian delegation to PACE Edmon Marukyan says.

“As a result of our work done during the discussions in the PACE political groups this morning and during the plenary session, the leaders of the two political groups Aleksander Pociej (European People’s Party) and Jacques Maire (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe) raised the issue of releasing the Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe,” Marukyan said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today the lawmaker staged a protest at PACE to call attention to call for international pressure on Azerbaijan.