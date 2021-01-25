System Of A Down to host livestream fundraiser to benefit Armenian soldiers

Rock band System Of A Down will be hosting a livestream fundraising event on Saturday, January 30th, to benefit Armenian soldiers.

The live broadcast will begin at 9a (PT)/12p (ET) exclusively on the band’s official YouTube Channel. At 11a (PT)/2p (ET), the band will premiere the music video of their 2nd single “Genocidal Humanoidz.”

“The freedom fighting soldiers of Artsakh and Armenia have suffered war crimes at the hands of Azerbaijan, later abetted by Turkey. Even after the ceasefire signed on November 10, 2020, those heroes wounded in the recent conflict remain in dire need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care,” the band said on Facebook.

“We are hosting a fundraising livestream event in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit the nearly 1,000 soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. The funding will also benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of white phosphorous chemical burns and the reduction of scarring and agonizing pain,” SOAD added.

All proceeds from the livestream will be donated to this cause. The concert will be broadcast exclusively on the band’s YouTube channel.

The official video premiere for “Genocidal Humanoidz” will immediately follow the live event.