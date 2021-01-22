Russia says moth detected in tomatoes imported from Azerbaijan

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has detected new cases of supply of infected tomatoes from Azerbaijan tomatoes.

The Service says during phytosanitary inspection it detected tomato moth in tomatoes delivered to a temporary storage facility in the Republic of Dagestan.

According to the agency, the viruses were found in the products of the following five Azerbaijani manufacturers: Aqro-Favorit LLC, Bina Agro CJSC, Agroretm LLC, Khizi Agropark LLC, Mamedov Vilayat Rustam.

Notifications on all facts of detection of Tuta absoluta (Povolny) were sent to the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Rosselkhoznadzor sent an appeal to the relevant department of Azerbaijan on the need to immediately organize an investigation into each case of supply of tomatoes infected with tomato moth, take measures to prevent violations of international and Russian phytosanitary requirements when sending regulated products from Azerbaijan to Russia and stop issuing phytosanitary certificates to these tomato producers.



Rosselkhoznadzor will hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani side in the near future.

Thirty-three Azerbaijani enterprises are now allowed to import tomatoes into Russia. Each batch of incoming products is tested in the laboratories of the Russian Phytosanitary Surveillance Service.