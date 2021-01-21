Armenian, French FMs discuss post-war situation in Artsakh, return of POWs

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has thoroughly discussed the post-war situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, issues of regional security and peace.

Presenting the process of implementation of the November 9 statement on cessation of hostilities and deployment of peacekeepers, Aivazian drew his French counterpart’s attention to the need to fully address the humanitarian issues, namely the return of prisoners of war and other detainees.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and France also exchanged views on the steps taken to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, emphasizing the need for the direct and uninterrupted involvement of international organizations in the process.

One of the key topics of Minister Aivazian’s conversation with Le Drian was the steps taken to preserve the historical, cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh in the territories under Azerbaijani control, and the role of specialized international structures in that process.

Minister Aivazian stressed that the issue is becoming more urgent in the light of Azerbaijan’s efforts to destroy the Armenian heritage and distort its identity.

During the telephone conversation, reference was made to the resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the forthcoming schedule of the Co-Chairs in this regard.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, on the intensification of dialogue at different levels.