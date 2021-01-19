A 1887 gift from the Armenian city of Baku to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

According to the status quo adopted in the Holy Land, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem celebrates Christmas in Bethlehem, according to the old (Julian) calendar, on January 18 – 19.

On that day, solemn liturgies are being served in the Nativity Cave.

A Christmas icon is being placed on the tabernacle on the occasion of the holiday, the inscription of which has probably attracted the attention of few because of being dim.

Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr Koryoun Hovnan Baghdasaryan has shared the photos of the icon.

According to the inscription, the icon was sent from the Armenian city of Baku to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem as a gift on November 5, 1887.

In the second half of the 19th century Baku was largely considered an Armenian city.

The number of Armenians in Baku gradually decreased after the establishment of the Azerbaijani state. The city was finally evicted of Armenians in 1990 after state-level pogroms against Armenians.