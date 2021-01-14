Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to perform at Joe Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are to perform at the inauguration ceremony for incoming US President Joe Biden, the BBC reports.

Lady Gaga campaigned for Mr Biden during the election, appearing with him on the eve of the presidential election last November.

She will sing the national anthem at the ceremony on 20 January. Lopez, who also endorsed Mr Biden last year, will give a separate musical performance.

After the ceremony, Tom Hanks will host a star-studded televised special.

Titled Celebrating America, the 90-minute prime-time programme will also feature US musicians Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, and will be broadcast live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC.

Mr Biden’s inaugural committee said it would “celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united” and “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild”.