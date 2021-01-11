Armenian collector coin dedicated to Komitas wins 3rd prize at “Coin Constellation-2020” competition

The silver collector coin issued by the Central Bank of Armenia in 2019 and dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of the world-renowned Armenian composer and musicologist Komitas took the 3rd prize in the “Coin of the Year” nomination at the 14th international contest “Coin Constellation-2020” (Russia).

The designers of the “Komitas-150” coin are Vardan Vardanyan (obverse) and Eduard Kurghinyan (reverse).

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Twenty-six organizations from 17 countries applied for participation in the “Coin Constellation-2020.” In total, 159 collector coins of 2019 year of issue were presented to the contest.

The winner-coins were determined by an international jury.