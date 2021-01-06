Pashinyan, Macron discuss humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of France, Emanuel Macron.

The interlocutors referred to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh caused by the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the ways to overcome the challenges.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of France for his attention and support during the difficult days for the Armenian people.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emanuel Macron also discussed a number of issues related to the agenda of Armenian-French relations and the development of economic cooperation.