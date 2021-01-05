Premier League reports weekly record of 40 Covid cases

The Premier League says 40 players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week – more than double the previous weekly high, the BBC reports.

After previously testing once a week, the Premier League conducted 2,295 tests across two rounds over the past week.

Three matches in the English top flight were called off last week because of coronavirus outbreaks at individual clubs.

Manchester City’s trip to Everton on 28 December was called off after full-back Kyle Walker and striker Gabriel Jesus tested positive.

City’s match at Chelsea on Sunday went ahead despite four more members of Pep Guardiola’s squad – goalkeeper Ederson, defender Eric Garcia, forward Ferran Torres and midfielder Tommy Doyle – returning positive results.

Two Fulham away matches were also postponed – at Tottenham on 30 December and Burnley on 3 January.

Fulham said the matches were cancelled after a “significant number” of positive cases at the club.

Last Tuesday, Sheffield United said they had recorded “a number” of positive tests but opted to play at Crystal Palace on Saturday with a depleted squad.