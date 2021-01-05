Candlelight Divine Liturgy celebrated in Armenian churches on Christmas Eve

The Armenian Church starts celebrating the Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ after the evening service on January 5.

The celebration continues after the midnight, on January 6.

On the eve a solemn Candlelight Divine Liturgy is celebrated in churches.

Following the Liturgy, the faithful take lit candles and lamps home symbolizing the divine light and the blessing of the Church.



Lighting lamps symbolizes the light of the Bethlehem Star which guided the way of the magi to the baby Christ.