Mkhitaryan’s hat-trick against Genoa voted the best display of 2020

Mkhitaryan playing up front after Edin Dzeko tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours earlier, delivered a brilliant hat-trick to help steer the Giallorossi to an important away win at the Marassi.

The Armenian’s exploits picked up well over half the fan vote – making him the clear winner.