I call on my Nation to stand firm, utilize it force “united,” Mkhitaryan says in New Year message to fans

In a New Year message to fans, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has called on his nation to stand firm, to utilize it knowledge, its force and skills “united.”

“To my beloved Armenia, I wish peace and security, No youth must have to risk its life, whereby it can instead utilize its potential,” Mkhitaryan said.