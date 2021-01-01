Home | All news | Sport | Henrikh Mkhitaryan voted Roma’s Player of the Month for December SportTop Henrikh Mkhitaryan voted Roma’s Player of the Month for December Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 21:35 Less than a minute Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been voted Player of the Month for December. The Armenian beat Edin Dzeko, Gonzalo Villar, Leonardo Spinazzola and Jordan Veretout to win the fan vote. 🌟 𝙿𝙻𝙰𝚈𝙴𝚁 𝙾𝙵 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙼𝙾𝙽𝚃𝙷 🌟 Congratulations to @HenrikhMkh on picking up the award for December! 🏅 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/pfxLtHPd4e— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 1, 2021 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 21:35 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print