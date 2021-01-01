SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan voted Roma’s Player of the Month for December

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 21:35
Less than a minute

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been voted Player of the Month for December.

The Armenian beat Edin Dzeko, Gonzalo Villar, Leonardo Spinazzola and Jordan Veretout to win the fan vote.

