We hope for better days in 2021 – US Ambassador to Armenia

As we look ahead to 2021, we will also hope for better days, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said in a New Year message. The message reads:

Between the pandemic and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, this has been a year of challenges, difficulties, and great sorrow.

At this holiday season, there will be empty places at many family tables, and we hope that these families will find a special peace and comfort.

As we look ahead to 2021, we will also hope for better days. Armenians are a resilient people, and I am confident that there are opportunities ahead for a successful future.

Wishing all a peaceful and healthy New Year!