Sputnik V: Armenia reports no post-vaccination reactions

The Armenian Ministry of Health reports no unexpected post-vaccination reactions among those vaccinated.

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko donated samples of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Armenia on November 21.



While the Sputnik V vaccine met the safety and efficacy requirements during the clinical trials, it was not registered at that time.

To build confidence among the population and to avoid possible manipulations, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan and the leadership of the Ministry were the first to get the vaccine.

The Ministry reports no post-vaccination reactions , and says all people that have received the vaccine “are feeling good.”



Reiterating the importance of the role of the vaccine in the prevention of coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Health expresses its deep gratitude to the Russian Federation for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fight against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and looks forward to long-term cooperation for the benefit of public health in both countries.