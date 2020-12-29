Vladimir Putin sends New Year message to Nikol Pashinyan

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas. The message states:

“The past year has not been easy at all, I want to hope that the trials he brought will remain in the past. It is important for us to be fully convinced of the importance of friendly, allied relations between our countries,” the message reads.

“I am convinced that the further development of the multifaceted Armenian-Russian relations is in line with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples, proceeding in the spirit of ensuring peace, security and stability in the South Caucasian region,” Putin said.