Artsakh Defense Army says its units did not participate in any operations

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reaffirms that none of its units or servicemen participated in any operation yesterday and today.

The Ministry notes that no emergency has been registered, no shot has been fired.

The comments come as the Azerbaijani side continue to spread misinformation about an alleged attack on an Azerbaijani army unit by an “Armenian armed group” on Sunday.

“The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan cannot be described as anything other than a propaganda provocation,” the Defense Ministry said, adding that the Army continues to strictly observe the ceasefire regime.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on resumed fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near the village of Togh in Hadrut region.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry issued a statement late on Sunday refuting the reports and reminding that the village of Togh is under full control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.