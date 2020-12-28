Artsakh Army abides by ceasefire: Defense Ministry on reports of resumed fighting near Hadrut

A number of Azerbaijani media outlets report on resumed fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military near the village of Togh in Hadrut region. There are also reports of casualties on both sides.



In this regard the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the village of Togh is under the full control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“The Artsakh Defense Army strictly observes the ceasefire regime, no subdivision took part in any operation in the given area, moreover, no emergency incident was registered in connection with the Artsakh Defense Army subdivisions,” Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



Nevertheless, the Ministry said the Armenian side is trying to find out additional information, not ruling out the possibility that “we are dealing with an Azeri information provocation.”