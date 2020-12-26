PoliticsTop

Top Armenian, Russian diplomats discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 26, 2020, 16:29
Less than a minute

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan and his Russian counterpart have discussed over the phone the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process and the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The parties continued to exchange views on current bilateral, regional and international issues. Particular attention was paid to the discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in light of the implementation of the provisions of the statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9.

