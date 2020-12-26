FIFA congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan on winning tenth Player of the Year award

FIFA has congratulated Henrikh Mkhitrayan on winning his tenth Player of the Year award.

“Being named your country’s footballer of the year 10 times is something you’d see in a comic book… and now on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s resume at the age of only 31,” FIFA said in a Facebook post.

🗞️ Being named your country's footballer of the year 10 times is something you'd see in a comic book… and now on @HenrikhMkh's resume at the age of only 31 😲



🏆 Congratulations to the @ASRomaEN playmaker on yet another Armenian Player of the Year award 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/ASSiOuCQxI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 25, 2020

The Roma midfielder collected 133 votes to be named Armenia’s best footballer of 2020.

FC Astana midfielder Tigran Barseghyan came in second with 79 votes.

MSK Zilina midfielder Vahan Bichakhchyan is third with 25 votes.