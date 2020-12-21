Seven trucks with humanitarian aid from Russia arrive in Nagorno Karabakh

Seven trucks of humanitarian aid arrived in Artsakh from Russia today, Artsakh’s State Service for Emergency Situations informs.

Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations unloaded seven railway carriages carrying humanitarian aid.



The aid will be distributed to various settlements in the region.



This is the third batch of humanitarian aid provided by the Russian Federation.

It was earlier reported that the Russian Federation was preparing to deliver carriages of humanitarian aid. Nine of the carriages have already arrived in Nagorno Karabakh.

