Russian peacekeepers a guarantee of security in Nagorno Karabakh – Putin

Russian peacekeepers have become a guarantee of security in Nagorno-Karabakh, they risk their lives to return a peaceful life to this region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.

“Since November 10, Russian peacekeepers have embarked on a complex mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. Their presence has become a guarantee of compliance with the agreements on the cessation of hostilities,” Putin said on Monday at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry board.

He clarified that the Russian peacekeepers are doing a lot to improve the humanitarian situation and help refugees, to de-mine territories and restore social infrastructure, to preserve cultural, historical and religious monuments.