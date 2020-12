New housing project to be implemented in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka community

A new housing project will be implemented in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka community, President’s Spokesman Vahram Poghosyan informs.

He denied media reports claiming that the village has been surrendered to Azerbaijan.

“The information on Facebook regarding Karmir Shuka is fake,” Poghosyan said.

Moreover, he added, “a new housing project is planned to be implemented in the village soon.”