Putin says hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh increased the risk of terrorism

The hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh increased the risk of terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin says.

“The clashes, unfortunately led to numerous human casualties, exacerbated the already difficult situation in the South Caucasus, and increased the risks of the spread of the terrorist threat,” addressing the CIS summit.

“Russia has undertaken certain mediating efforts to stop the bloodshed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, achieve a complete ceasefire and begin the stabilization process. At the same time, we tried to follow the key agreements reached in the OSCE Minsk Group, in particular, between its co-chairs – the Russian Federation, France and the United States of America,” the Russian President said.

As you know, on November 9, a trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was signed. Colleagues have already talked about this.

He attached importance to the fact that the statement signed on November 9 is being consistently implemented.

“The Russian peacekeepers deployed along the line of contact are doing everything to prevent a new aggravation of the situation. Now, the international community and, undoubtedly, all our countries are faced with the important task of helping the affected areas in solving humanitarian problems associated with, among other things, the return of refugees, in restoring the destroyed infrastructure, in the protection and restoration of historical, religious and cultural monuments,” Putin stated.