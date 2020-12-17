Mourning procession in Yerevan to commemorate martyrs of Artsakh war

A mourning procession in memory of the martyrs of the Artsakh war will be held on Saturday, December 19, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

“Dear compatriots, the mourning procession in memory of our martyrs from the Republic Square to Yerablur will take place on Saturday, December 19, at 13.00,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

December 19 marks 40 days since the end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh will hold three days of mourning in memory of the killed soldiers and civilians.