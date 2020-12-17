Lewandowski beats Messi and Ronaldo to win Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Robert Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2020, with the Bayern Munich star beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the coveted prize, Goal.com reports.

The Poland forward was without equal in the 2019-20 season, scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances as Bayern swept to a Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal treble – with Lewandowski the top scorer in all three competitions.

The 32-year-old has continued his stunning form into the new season and, on Wednesday, scored his 250th goal in the Bundesliga to help Bayern to an important win.

“I feel fantastic,” Lewandowski said. “I am very proud and happy to be honest this is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues. This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.

“If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me. A long time ago, I remember I was longing for something like this and now I can win such and award. This really means, regardless of where you come form, all that matters is what you put into it.”