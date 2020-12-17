Dutch Parliament passes motion, calling for humanitarian assistance to Nagorno Karabakh

The Dutch Parliament passed a motion today, calling on the government to immediately offer humanitarian aid to Armenians affected by the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, in support of their basic necessities, such as food, shelter and medical aid, reports the Federation of Armenian Organizations in The Netherlands.

The motion establishes that many hospitals and other basic facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been devastated by the violence of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian rebels.

It stressed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance for both the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh and people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

From 27 September 2020 to 8 December 2020 there have been 22 motions submitted in the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamen) of the Netherlands concerning the war violence by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Syrian rebels against Nagorno-Karabakh.