City Council of Clamart, France, calls for recognition of Artsakh

The city council of the French city of Clamart has adopted a resolution on the final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and recognition of Artsakh’s sovereignty.



The resolution notes that “based on its historical friendly ties with Armenia”

France must play a major role in achieving a lasting political and peaceful solution.

“France, as a human rights defender, must formally recognize the Artsakh Republic for the sake of the right of peoples to self-determination. This recognition will pave the way for the international recognition of the nation, effectively guaranteeing the integrity of their borders and protecting their people, who have the right to live in peace,” the resolution reads.



Therefore, the city of Clamar calls on the President to involve France in the process of final settlement of the conflict, implementation of the peace process and Immediate recognition of Nagorno Karabakh.



It also urges to remove the ban imposed on urban communities to establish institutional ties with the Artsakh Republic.