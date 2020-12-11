Russian specialists use Uran-6 multifunctional robotic complex to demine Stepanakert Airport

Russian sappers use the Uran-6 multifunctional robotic complex to demine the area around Stepanakert Airport, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

Its use ensures complete safety of personnel and allows to increase the productivity of work on cleaning the area from explosive objects.

The Russian specialists also carried out engineering reconnaissance and demining of the area along the gas pipeline on the Stepanakert-Shushi road and in the area of ​​Ajapnyak street of the city of Stepanakert.

In total, engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 80 hectares of land, 24.8 km of roads, 168 apartment buildings and 6 socially significant objects, discovered and neutralized 4,577 explosive objects.

Detected explosive objects, abandoned or non-exploded ammunition are taken to a specially equipped landfill and destroyed. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site with the necessary security measures in place.

The servicemen involved in mine clearance are equipped with modern protective suits and armed with modern means of searching for explosive objects – mine detectors IMP-S2 and searchers INVU-3M.