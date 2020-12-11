Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for fifth and final episode

US actor Harrison Ford is to reprise his role as adventurer Indiana Jones in the Disney movie franchise, the BBC reports.

The film, to be directed by James Mangold, is to be the 78-year-old actor’s fifth and final instalment as Indy.

Disney made the announcement in a virtual presentation to investors where it also unveiled plans for Star Wars series spin-offs and Marvel series.

The film is due for release in July 2022.

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The actor first appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), followed in 1984 by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, then Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and in the fourth instalment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in 2008.

The fifth instalment has long been in the making, with several screenwriters coming and going, and was further slowed down by the outbreak of the global Covid pandemic.