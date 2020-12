President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on 2021 winter military draft and demobilization, the President’s Press Office reports.

According to the decree, male citizens of Artsakh who turn 18 before December 31, who have not used the right to draft deferment, will be called up to mandatory military service in January-February 2021.

The demobilization will take place in January 2021.