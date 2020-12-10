Erdogan proposes to create “platform of six” in the South Caucasus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a “platform of six” could be created in the South Caucasus for the development of cooperation between states, RIA Novosti reports.



According to him, this issue was raised during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



“Today, my brother and I discussed the possibility of creating a platform from six countries – Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia and Armenia, if it wishes so. This would be good cooperation for the development of the region,” Erdogan said at a press conference in Baku.

Erdogan said “Turkey could open its border gates to Armenia if Yerevan takes positive steps for regional peace.”

