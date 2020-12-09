Vatican ready to support the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage – Papal Nuncio

President Armen Sarkissian received the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt (residence in Tbilisi).

The interlocutors touched upon the relations between Armenia and the Holy See, the deepening of cooperation based on the commonality of historical ties, cultural and religious heritage.

The delegate of the Holy See noted that he is in Armenia as a representative of the Pope and a friend of the country. He expressed his condolences to the President of the Republic on the loss of human life during the war, noting that from the very first days of the war Pope Francis, who has a special relationship with Armenia and the Armenian people, has been stressing the need to establish peace.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Armenia and Artsakh after the war, in particular, the preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage and a number of humanitarian issues. The delegate, on behalf of the Holy See, expressed readiness to support the preservation of that heritage.

President Sargsyan and Archbishop Jose Avellino Betancourt also addressed the issue of the return of prisoners of war and hostages. The President of welcomed any efforts in that direction, noting that he had sent a letter to the President of the Russian Federation to assist in resolving the issue as a mediator.

The President stressed that he will continue to make efforts in that direction, to use all his opportunities.