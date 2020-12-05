Le Monde reporter injured in Azerbaijani shelling in Artsakh wins highest French journalism award

The 82nd Albert Londres Prize, the most prestigious award in French-speaking journalism, was awarded on Saturday to Allan Kaval, reporter for the newspaper Le Monde seriously injured in early October in Azerbaijani shelling in Nagorno Karabakh, AFP reports.

He was awarded the prize for a series of reports on Syria, the association announced, AFP reports.

The 31-year-old journalist is still hospitalized in follow-up care in Paris, two months after being the victim of a bombardment in Nagorno Karabakh.

It was his articles on “Syrian hell”, published in October 2019, which earned this specialist in the Middle East the recognition of the jury, particularly seduced by “his portraits imbued with humanity”, according to the press release from the Albert Londres association.

Created in 1933 in homage to the French journalist (1884-1932), father of the great modern reportage, the prize is endowed with 3,000 euros for each of the laureates, who must be under 41 years old.