Lasting peace, the status of Nagorno Karabakh need to be negotiated, EU’s Borell says

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomes the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, but says lasting peace still needs to be negotiated.

“The ceasefire brokered in Moscow on November 9 will hopefully be the first step towards a comprehensive settlement,” Mr. Borell said addressing the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council.

He stressed, however, that “ceasefire is not peace.” “Lasting peace, including the status of Nagorno Karabakh, still needs to be negotiated,” he said.

“The European Union reiterates its full support to the only established format – the OSCE Minsk Group let by the three co-chairs. The EU stands ready to continue to these efforts, and to the implementation of agreements leading to sustainable peace and prosperous development of the entire South Caucasus region,” the High Representative said.

He reiterated the conviction that the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area can be resolved only if the participating states agree to solve them in line with the OSCE principles.

“This is the case for Nagorno Karabakh, as well,” Josep Borrell stated.