Armenian FM, ICRC representatives discuss the return of PoWs

Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian received Martin Schüepp, ICRC Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, and Claire Meytraud, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation to Armenia.

The meeting focused on the return of prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, the search for the missing and the exchange of bodies. In this regard, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to work together to find an urgent and comprehensive solution to these priorities.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed his concern over the numerous cases of inhuman, degrading treatment, torture of the Armenian captives and civilians by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The meeting also touched upon issues of overcoming the humanitarian crisis caused by the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, in particular, the support to Artsakh Armenians affected by the war, restoration of infrastructure, and urgent assistance to the displaced people returning to Artsakh.

Ara Ayvazian hailed the ICRC’s efforts in this direction, reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to maintain the close cooperation in order to make the humanitarian response more effective.