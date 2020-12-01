Armenian football chief, Djorkaeff brothers discuus perspectives of cooperation between FFA and FIFA

President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan met with Youri Djorkaeff and Denis Djorkaeff.

Youri Djorkaeff was 1998 World Cup and 2000 Euro champion, and CEO of FIFA foundation.

Denis Djorkaeff is the deputy mayor of the French city of Dessin and adviser to the FFA president on international affairs.

The interlocutors discussed perspectives of further cooperation between the FFA and FIFA Foundation.

Armen Melikbekyan presented an Armenian national team N6 jersey to Youri Djorkaeff and N10 jersey to Denis Djorkaeff.